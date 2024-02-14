Karnataka Ex-corporator held over intimidation to BJP MLA

Bengaluru: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and former minister Gopalaiah on Wednesday alleged intimidation from ex-Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) corporator Padmaraj on the floor of the Assembly prompting Speaker U.T. Khader to direct police to arrest the accused person.

The accused ex-corporator was later arrested by Kamakshipalya police where a case has been registered by Gopalaiah, MLA representing Mahalakshmi Layout.

Gopalaiah on the floor of the Assembly alleged that he received a phone call from Padmaraj, ex-corporator of Basaveshwara Nagar in Bengaluru city and abused him and issued intimidation to his family members besides demanding money from him.

The BJP MLA said that police have not acted against the accused person despite a couple of complaints having been lodged against him at the police station and alleged that Padmaraj also troubled former minister and BJP MLA Suresh Kumar representing Rajajinagar Assembly seat in Bengaluru city.

Suresh Kumar and Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka also alleged that they too were harassed by Padmaraj and wanted suitable action against him. Speaker U.T. Khader stated that the concerns expressed by MLAs were serious in nature.

Prior to entering the Assembly, Gopalaiah told reporters that he received a call from Padmaraj at around 11 pm on Tuesday in which he received intimidation and spoke to him for about 6 –minutes before he disconnected the call to lodge a complaint with the Kamakshipalya police in Bengaluru city.

After police took Padmaraj into custody, it is said that the accused told the police that it was Gopalaiah who abused him first and that he took Rs 15 lakh from him. Padmaraj is said to have told the police he made a phone call to Gopalaiah asking him to return his money back.