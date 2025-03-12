Karnataka Dy CM Denies Minister’s Link to Gold Smuggling

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday denied involvement of any minister of his government in the gold smuggling case involving actress Ranya Rao.

He termed the accusations of alleged involvement of a minister by Bharatiya Janata Party as its game plan against the ruling State Government.

However, he said, he was baffled by gold smuggling of 14.2 kg by actress Ranya Rao through high security Kempegowda International Airport near Bengaluru city before she was successfully intercepted by officials of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), a central agency on March 3.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Shivakumar recalled his experience at the airport when he returned from Dubai and stated “When I came back from Dubai, they made me remove my ring, watch and belt. I am surprised how 14kg of gold was smuggled through in spite of such high security.”

In the meantime, a BJP leader identified as Amit Malviya posted on his social networking site an undated photograph of Chief Siddaramaiah and Minister of Home Dr G. Parameshwar sharing a stage at an event with gold smuggling accused Ranya Rao.

Over a photograph circulated on social media, he said, “We all go to weddings and public events where we get photographed with many people. Can it be said that a person is related to a minister just because he stood next (to her/him)?

Congress MLA Ajay Singh said the fingers should be pointed at the Central Government led by Bharatiya Janata Party and Central Government should be held responsible.

Singh said the actress flew in an international flight from Dubai to Bengaluru and stated “How did she come?” “The Central Government should be aware of all these things,” the Congress MLA said.