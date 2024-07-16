Karnataka Cabinet Passes Bill for Kannadiga Job Reservation

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Cabinet on Tuesday approved a Bill to provide 100 per cent job reservation for Kannadigas in ‘C’ and ‘D’ category posts in the private sector, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday.

Siddaramaiah stated the decision to provide cent per cent job reservation for Kannadigas in the private sector was to ensure that no local was denied job opportunities and to help them build their lives in their home state.

“My Government is a pro-Kannada government which is committed to protect the interests of Kannadigas,” he said.

A fortnight back, members of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) Narayana Gowda faction had submitted a memorandum to Siddaramaiah demanding job reservation for Kannadigas and urged Chief Minister to introduce a Bill for the purpose.

He had assured the Vedike that he would look into their demand and hold a discussion with the Advocate-General on introduction of a law for the purpose while keeping in mind the Constitutional aspects.