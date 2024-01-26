Karnataka: BJP's Star Campaigners are CBI, IT, and ED: Priyank Kharge

Kalaburagi: Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge characterized the CBI, ED, and IT as the 'star campaigners,' of the BJP, asserting that the party would face defeat without their influence.

“The star campaigners of BJP are CBI, IT and ED. Take away these 3-4 campaigners, and the BJP would face a 100 percent defeat. They instill fear among people,” Priyan Kharge said while speaking to reporters in Kalaburagi on Friday.

He accused these agencies of instilling fear in the public.

Kharge used a metaphorical reference, stating, "There is a washing machine. BJP labels leaders from other parties as corrupt, leveling various allegations. Those who join BJP are placed in the 'washing machine' and come out clean, while those who refrain from joining continue to face corruption charges," mocking the party's approach.

Commenting on Jagadish Shettar's return to the BJP, Kharge expressed skepticism about the confidence the central leadership of the BJP has in state leaders. He suggested that the move implies a lack of faith in the ability of State President BY Vijayendra and Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka to lead the party to victory in elections.

Regarding Shettar's statements on rejoining the BJP, Kharge questioned the former's claim of injustice to the community by the party. He questioned the motive behind the sudden shift, especially given Shettar's earlier criticism of the party's treatment of the community.