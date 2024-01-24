Karnataka BJP weakened, claims KPCC chief

BENGALURU: The president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar stated that Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka is weakened and it is evident by the fact that BJP leaders are making constant efforts to make former (BJP) Chief Minister Jagadeesh Shettar, an incumbent Congress MLC, return to the party.

“It shows that BJP is weakened in the State,” said Shivakumar and making efforts to bring back Shettar is an indication of BJP is losing its base. Shivakumar said that both BJP and Janata Dal Secular who have forged alliance for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections are diffident to face elections and asked “Do they have dearth of leaders to fight the election?”

Earlier, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also denied that former Chief Minister Jagadeesh Shettar would quit the Congress party and said Jagadeesh Shettar has clarified that he would not leave the Congress party.

It may be recalled here that Jagadeesh Shettar quit BJP to join the Congress party ahead of Assembly polls in Karnataka previous year. Shettar, a six time MLA, quit BJP after he was denied ticket to contest the Assembly poll from Hubballi Central seat. He after joining the Congress party contested the Hubballi Assembly Central seat and lost to the BJP nominee. Thereafter he was made an MLC by the Congress party.