Karnataka: 49 Prison Inmates Hospitalised for Suspected Food Poisoning

Gururaj A Paniyadi
6 March 2025 1:09 AM IST

Mangaluru district prison inmates fell ill after lunch; food and water samples sent for testing, officials confirm stable condition

According to officials, the inmates were served rice with sambar for lunch. Shortly after, several inmates began vomiting and complained of loose motion.

Mangaluru: About 49 inmates of the Mangaluru district prison were admitted to Government Wenlock Hospital on Wednesday after experiencing symptoms of suspected food poisoning.

“They were immediately shifted to the government hospital for medical treatment. Their condition is stable. Food and water samples have been collected for testing,” District Health and Family Welfare Officer HT Thimmaiah told Deccan Chronicle.

While food samples will be sent to a laboratory in Mysuru for analysis, water samples will be examined in Mangaluru.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
