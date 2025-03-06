Karnataka: 49 Prison Inmates Hospitalised for Suspected Food Poisoning

Mangaluru: About 49 inmates of the Mangaluru district prison were admitted to Government Wenlock Hospital on Wednesday after experiencing symptoms of suspected food poisoning.

According to officials, the inmates were served rice with sambar for lunch. Shortly after, several inmates began vomiting and complained of loose motion.

“They were immediately shifted to the government hospital for medical treatment. Their condition is stable. Food and water samples have been collected for testing,” District Health and Family Welfare Officer HT Thimmaiah told Deccan Chronicle.