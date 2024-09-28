Karimnagar: Residents of Ganneruvaram Mandal and members of various local organisations urged the state government on Saturday to demolish the illegally constructed Karimnagar Dairy in the Gundlapally Devuni Cheruvu and protect the lake from encroachment by the land mafia in Karimnagar district.

The Gundlapally Devuni Cheruvu lake spans 11 acres under survey number 295. A few years ago, the organisers of Karimnagar Dairy constructed a building in the Full Tank Level (FTL) area, occupying 10 guntas of the lake.

CPI leader Ch. Srisailam alleged that the Karimnagar Dairy is not the only culprit; other land grabbers are also trying to encroach on the Gundlapally Devuni Cheruvu lake. They have installed a Peddamma Thalli statue and put up boundaries, further encroaching on parts of the lake.

Local residents and CPI members submitted a representation to the authorities, urging them to protect the lake, but all their efforts have been in vain, he added.

With the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HYDRAA) actively demolishing illegal structures in FTL and buffer zones of lakes and tanks, locals brought the issue to the attention of Congress MLA Dr Kavvampally Satyanarayana.

The MLA inspected the Gundlapally Cheruvu and questioned officials about how permission was granted for the construction of a dairy in the lake.

Meanwhile, officials from the irrigation and revenue departments have conducted a survey of the area.