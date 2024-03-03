Kanakagiri Development Authority to be established next year: Siddaramaiah

Koppal: In a significant announcement during the inaugural ceremony of the Kanakagiri Utsav on Saturday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah declared to establish the Kanakagiri Development Authority next year.

"Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi has been pressing for the formation of an authority. I assure you that I will do it next year," Siddaramaiah declared receiving huge applause from the people.

The Chief Minister expressed dedication to the continuous celebration of the Kanakagiri festival and the holistic development of Kanakagiri.

He emphasized the government's unwavering focus on social justice and harmony

"I believe in social justice and social harmony. Our government will strive in this direction," he said.

Siddaramaiah underscored the principle of equality within society, emphasizing that everyone is equal, with no distinctions of superiority or inferiority. Addressing societal inequalities, he encouraged reflection on efforts to eradicate them.

He said that historical figures like Basavanna fought against inequality and blind beliefs.

Siddaramaiah spoke about Hitler's beliefs in German superiority and subsequent targeting of Jews.

He cautioned against such ideologies, urging the rejection of Hitler and Mussolini-inspired attitudes. "Hitler's situation should not repeat here," he emphasized, calling for a collective effort to eliminate divisive beliefs in society.