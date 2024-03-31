kamareddy BRS municipal chief ousted 

KAMAREDDY: The Congress successfully passed a no-confidence motion against Kamareddy municipal chairperson Nittu Jahnavi, resulting in the removal of the BRS from the chairperson's position. Gaddam Indupriya, a Congress councilor, has been elected as the new interim chairperson.

The motion was brought forth by the Congress following a rebellion by BRS party councillors against their own chairperson, Jahnavi. Nine BRS councillors sided with the Congress, while 27 out of 49 councillors supported the motion. With only 16 members remaining, the BRS party suffered a significant setback as nine of its councillors revolted. Additionally, six BJP councillors were absent during the vote.

After the motion's passage, municipal councilors met former minister and adviser to the Telangana government, Mohammed Ali Shabbir. During the meeting, Shabbir Ali emphasised the accusations of corruption and irregularities often levelled against BRS leaders by opposition parties. He mentioned that even BRS councillors had complained about irregularities and pushed for a change in leadership.

Shabbir Ali pledged that the Congress would prioritise delivering corruption-free governance in Kamareddy town. He assured that measures would be taken to curb land grabbing and ensure transparent issuance of house permits. Highlighting the public's dissatisfaction with BRS's governance, Shabbir Ali noted that the electorate had voted against BRS in the Assembly elections due to perceived corrupt practices.

Shabbir Ali said that Kamareddy municipal councilors had met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who responded positively to their request for releasing ₹50 crore for Kamareddy town's development.

Addressing agricultural concerns, Shabbir Ali criticised the previous administration for failing to compensate farmers for crop damage during droughts. He also highlighted alleged corruption within KCR's family, including KCR's daughter's involvement in a liquor scam and his nephew's implication in land-grabbing cases.

Assuring farmers affected by adverse weather conditions, Shabbir Ali stated that the government had received reports of statewide damage and would soon compensate affected farmers. He underscored the Congress government's efforts to revive the crop insurance scheme and pay farmers' insurance fees.

Shabbir Ali asserted that the Congress had already fulfilled five of the six election promises and expressed confidence in winning the majority of seats in the upcoming parliamentary elections. The meeting was attended by Kamareddy district DCC president Kailas Srinivas Rao and other Congress leaders.