Kaleshwaram: Revanth demands Harish Rao to tender apology to TS public

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy demanded that former irrigation minister T. Harish Rao should submit a confession statement and name the person behind the poor designing, execution and construction of Medigadda barrage, a key component in the Kaleshwaram project, when an inquiry by a sitting High Court judge is ordered into the multi-crore scam.

He also faulted former minsiter Sabitha Indira Reddy for supporting Harish Rao even when he was trying to cover up the scam. Sabitakka staged dharnas when the Pranahita projet was stalled in Chevella, he reminded.

Revanth Reddy faulted Harish Rao for arguing highlighting the shortcomings by the Congress government in united Andhra Pradesh. "while the project piers have split into two and the cracks are clearly visible, why is Harish Rao still trying to justify himself and the BRS boss," he asked.

"Instead of tendering apology to the Telangana people, why is Harish Rao questioning the Congress leaders?"

He reminded that former CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Harish Rao constituted a committee with retired engineers to study about the projects on River Godavari. The five-member committee submitted a 14-page report, Revanth said.

The CM also reminded that in united AP, the then CM had spoken to Maharashtra CM to clear the hurdles in the construction of Pranahita-Chevella project. In 2012, standing and coordination committees were constituted. At that time, it was stated that 1,850 acres of patta lands would get submerged due to the project.

Even when engineers insisted that the barrage should be constructed at Tummidhatti, KCR went ahead constructing the barrage in Medigadda. "There is no clue which God had come in KCR's dreams and given him the advice on Medigadda," Revanth ridiculed.