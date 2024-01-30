Top
Kalaburgi: Siblings drown to death in Chincholi

DC Correspondent
30 Jan 2024 12:10 PM GMT
The unfortunate incident unfolded on Sunday night after an argument within the household
Drowning has claimed an alarming 10,076 lives in Andhra Pradesh between 2017 and 2022 and most of these were youths, notes an official document.(Representational DC Image)
Family members, unable to locate the siblings, initiated a search. The villagers, suspecting a well, conducted a thorough search, discovering Nandini's body on Monday evening. The search persisted, and later that night, the body of Sandeep was also found. — Representational Image/By Arrangement

Kalaburagi: Siblings lost their lives due to drowning in Patpalli village of Chincholi Taluk. The victims have been identified as Sandeep (23) and his sister Nandini (19).

The unfortunate incident unfolded on Sunday night after an argument within the household. Subsequently, Nandini left the house, prompting her concerned brother Sandeep to follow her.

Family members, unable to locate the siblings, initiated a search. The villagers, suspecting a well, conducted a thorough search, discovering Nandini's body on Monday evening. The search persisted, and later that night, the body of Sandeep was also found.

It is suspected that Nandini must have jumped into the well and Sandeep tried to rescue her but as neither of them knew how to swim, both died due to drowning.

Following a complaint from the family, the police registered a case, and an autopsy was conducted. The Chincholi station Sub Inspector visited the site to investigate the unfortunate incident.

