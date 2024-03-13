Kalaburagi witnessed 28 murders during BJP rule: Priyank Kharge

Kalaburagi: Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge has vehemently responded to the remarks made by MP Dr. Umesh G Jadhav regarding the law and order situation in Kalaburagi district.

Kharge refuted Jadhav's claims and highlighted that during the BJP's tenure, the district witnessed 28 murders.

"Jadhav alleges that since I assumed office, there have been 13 murders in the district, insinuating a decline in law and order. However, many of the accused are individuals known to him. Who was responsible for the incident where a tractor was driven at government officials in Afzalpur Taluk?" he questioned.

Drawing a comparison, Kharge cited incidents from Gujarat where 2,209 rapes occurred within a year, including 36 gang-rapes, attributing this to a breakdown in law and order.

"During BJP's reign, ABVP activists obstructed the vehicle of a Union Minister and the state BJP president, indicative of lawlessness. Clashes over Aland Dargah occurred under BJP's watch, showcasing a collapse in law and order. We have worked diligently to prevent such occurrences," he asserted.

"BJP is struggling due to our government's crackdown on criminal elements," he said.

He challenged Jadhav to delineate his developmental achievements as an MP, citing setbacks such as stalled projects like the railway sector, NIMZ, and textile park.