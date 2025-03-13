Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Reviews Water Crisis, Orders Action

Kalaburagi: With summer intensifying and water scarcity looming, Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner B. Fouziah Tarannum toured several villages on Wednesday to assess drinking water availability and address public concerns.

During her visit to Jaferabad village under Bheemalli Gram Panchayat, she inspected housing colonies like Ashraya Colony, Pandit Deendayal Nagar, and SM Krishna Colony, interacted with residents, and noted complaints about irregular water supply. She directed L&T officials to ensure weekly water distribution and urged residents to use water judiciously. Assuring them of improvements, she said the Jal Jeevan Mission's Detailed Project Report (DPR) for household tap connections was ready and would be implemented soon.

The DC later visited Savalagi, Hunasihadagil, and Machanal Tanda, instructing officials to rent private borewells and wells to supply drinking water. She emphasized utilizing 15th Finance Commission funds and local resources for the initiative, issuing strict orders to Panchayat Development Officers (PDOs) for immediate action. At Machanal Tanda, she reviewed the household tap connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission.