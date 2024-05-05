Kakinada SEB cracks down on illicit liquor: Over 600 arrested

KAKINADA: The Kakinada Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) has made significant progress in curbing illicit liquor activities within the district. In a two-month drive spanning from March 16 to April 30, the SEB apprehended a staggering 610 individuals across 795 cases.

The enforcement efforts targeted various aspects of the illegal liquor trade. Arrack: SEB officials seized 6,997 liters of locally-brewed arrack and destroyed 2,65,600 liters of jaggery juice, a common source material for arrack production.

The SEB identified and shut down 232 illegal liquor outlets (belt shops), arresting the operators in the process. A total of 1,870 litres of non-duty paid liquor was confiscated from these shops.

In separate raids, the SEB booked 114 cases of illegal liquor trade, leading to the arrest of 124 accused and the seizure of another 1,870 liters of illicit liquor.

The SEB's operation wasn't limited to just liquor. They also successfully apprehended individuals involved in drug trafficking, seizing 270.6 kilograms of ganja (cannabis). Additionally, 2.14 kilograms of silver and a substantial sum of cash amounting to Rs. 19.14 lakh were confiscated during the raids.