Kakatiya University Students Protest Negligence After Hostel Roof Collapse

Hyderabad: Students voiced their frustration and fear after a roof slab collapsed in a room in Pothana Women’s Hostel of Kakatiya University (KU), barely a week after a ceiling fan fell on a student in the KU hostel.

Despite their repeated complaints to the university authorities about the deteriorating condition of the hostels, no substantial actions have been taken. The negligence has sparked protests among the students, who have taken their grievances directly to the authorities.

Following the roof collapse, students gathered outside the Rani Rudrama Devi Hostel, where Registrar Malla Reddy was conducting an inspection. Members of student organisations, including SFI, PDSU, BRSV, and BSF, staged a protest, demanding immediate action. The students accused the administration of gross neglect and engaged in a heated exchange with the registrar, demanding his resignation.

The incident on Friday occurred in Room No 94 of the Rani Rudrama Devi Girls’ Hostel. The structure, previously a boys’ hostel built in 1980, lacks proper maintenance. The residents have been temporarily shifted to another building.

Registrar Malla Reddy and hostel director Raj Kumar assured the students that necessary measures will be taken. However, the students remained skeptical, demanding tangible improvements and swift action to prevent further accidents. They insisted that the university open the newly constructed hostels for girls and ensure proper maintenance of all hostel facilities.

The students' grievances include the inadequate maintenance of existing hostels and the failure to utilise newly constructed buildings. They highlighted issues such as overcrowding, insufficient mess facilities, and the overall neglect of infrastructure.

The administration’s failure to address these safety issues has led to increasing unrest among the students, who have made it clear that immediate action is necessary to ensure their safety and well-being while staying in the university's hostels.