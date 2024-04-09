Kakani Targets Naidu over 600 Poll Promises in 2014

Tirupati: Calling Telugu Deam (TD) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu a "deceiver" whose true nature is to mislead the public, agriculture minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy accused the former chief minister of making 600 false promises during the 2014 polls but not implementing even one after coming to power.

Addressing an election rally in Sarvepalli constituency on Monday, the minister alleged "Babu did nothing for the state except looting." He claimed not a single scheme comes to mind when Naidu's name is mentioned.



Kakani highlighted the huge public turnouts at CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy's recent 'Siddham and Memantha Siddhama' outreach programmes, attributing it to the CM being "a leader with values and credibility." He said the YSRC government will have the "glory of implementing not just the promises made but also the unannounced ones".



Seeking blessings from voters ahead of upcoming polls, Reddy recalled his efforts to supply essentials during the Covid-19 pandemic when leaders were afraid to step out. He listed development works in the segment like CC roads laying and improving drinking water supply through the upcoming Kandaleru pipeline project. "I am working like your family member, promptly resolving your grievances," the minister told the gathering, urging voters not to join other parties.



