Kadiyam all set to join Cong, says people moving away from BRS

HYDERABAD: Senior BRS leader and the party MLA from Station Ghanpur constituency Kadiyam Srihari is all set to join the Congress party, following an invitation from senior Congress party leaders to him to do so.

Srihari, with his daughter Dr Kadiayam Kavya standing next to him along with AICC in-chrage for Telangana Deepa Das Munshi said he was invited to join the Congress to strengthen the party in the state. He said he will discuss the invitation with his well-wishers and party workers and will inform Congress leaders of his decision. Though Srihari stopped short of declaring that he has decided to join the Congress, along with his daughter Dr Kadiyam Kavya who on Thursday withdrew as the BRS candidate from Warangal Lok Sabha constituency, his comments left none in doubt about his future plans.

Responding to a question on the reasons why he would join the Congress, Srihari said “for various reasons, the BRS is losing ground. People are moving away from BRS. So to serve the people and do something for the constituency, we have to take a call, a decision.”

Srihari’s comments on how people are moving away further from the BRS also reflected the letter Dr Kavya sent to BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday while announcing her pulling out of the Lok Sabha elections as the BRS candidate.

In her letter, Dr Kavya said the series of scandals and allegations that have come to light against BRS leadership in the recent past, have caused serious damage to the party image and standing. She even listed the Delhi liquor scam - the case in which Chandrashekar Rao’s daughter K Kavitha, the BRS MLC has been arrested by ED - as one of the reasons for the BRS losing its prestige and appeal among people. In addition, she also listed cases of corruption against BRS leaders, land grabbing by some of them, as well as the phone tapping case, as reasons that prompted her decision.

Deepa Das Munshi said she, along with other senior Congress party leaders, met with Srihari to invite him, and Dr Kavya to join the Congress. “We are inviting them to join our party. They said they will speak to their followers and party workers and respons,” she said.