Kadiam’s Daughter is BRS pick for Warangal LS Seat, Kasani from Chevella

Warngal: The BRS on Wednesday announced two more candidates for the coming Lok Sabha polls, taking to seven the names it has finalised so far for the elections.

According to a BRS news release, party president K. Chandrashekar Rao announced Dr Kadiam Kavya, a daughter of senior BRS leader and party MLA Kadiam Srihari, as the party candidate from Warangal Lok Sabha constituency.

The party also announced the name of Kasani Gnaneshwar Mudiraj as the BRS candidate from the Chevella constituency. He was earlier the president of the Telangana unit of the Telugu Desam, who quit the party in November to join the BRS.

Earlier, the party announced the names of B. Vinod Kumar from Karimnagar, Koppula Eshwar from Peddapalli, Nama Nageswara Rao from Khammam, and Maloth Kavitha from Mahbubabad as its Lok Sabha poll candidates.

The announcement of Dr Kavya as the party candidate came amidst reports and speculation that Srihari wanted to quit the BRS if his daughter was not named as the party candidate from Warangal. However, Srihari earlier on Wednesday said that he had no such plans, and dismissed the reports as rumours.

Later in the evening, speaking to reporters at Chandrashekar Rao’s house, Srihari said Dr Kavya’s candidature was finalised after detailed discussions with all leaders from Warangal district. “The BRS is strong in Warangal and we are confident that we will win. People voted for change in the Assembly elections but now they are veering towards the opinion that only BRS can help the state,” he said.