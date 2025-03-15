Kadiam thanks Revanth for Rs 800 cr project for Station Ghanpur

Warangal (Jangaon): Former deputy chief minister and Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari and Warangal MP Kadiyam Kavya hailed Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for spearheading an ambitious 800-crore development project in Station Ghanpur.

It is heralded as a landmark investment in the region.

On Saturday, a high-profile inspection of the meeting venue took place at Shivunipally village in the Station Ghanpur constituency of Jangaon district. The site visit was led by district collector Shaikh Rizwan Basha and Warangal police commissioner Sun Preet Singh, and included MLA Kadiyam Srihari and MP Kadiyam Kavya.

Speaking to the media, MLA Srihari expressed his enthusiasm for the forthcoming inauguration scheduled for March 16 at 12 pm, where an estimated 50,000 local residents — including farmers, women, youth, leaders, and party workers — are expected to attend. The tendering process for the various development works has already been completed, with agreements in place. Construction is slated to start immediately following the foundation stone ceremony, with project completion anticipated within 18 months.

Srihari lauded Revanth Reddy for allocating an unprecedented Rs 800 crore for a single constituency in one year, describing it as a clear demonstration of the Chief Minister's affection for the people of Station Ghanpur.

Warangal MP Kadiyam Kavya also commended the CM’s efforts, highlighting his transformative work in developing Warangal into the second capital of Telangana. She emphasised key infrastructural projects, including upgrades to the airport, outer ring road, and railway bypasses designed to benefit local farmers. Kavya called on the public to participate in the public meeting on March 16, where the Chief Minister will also unveil plans for a residential school, hospital, CC roads, tribal welfare initiatives, and 5,000 Indiramma houses as part of the broader development scheme.