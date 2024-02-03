Kadapa police scotch cash transport rumours

ANANTAPUR: Social media went abuzz with reports that a huge amount of cash is being taken in containers from the Idupulapaya Estate in Pulivendula of Kadapa district on Friday.

Police rushed to the spot and found the containers belonged to defence forces with valuable material being moved to Chennai via Idupulapaya under the escort of defence personnel.

Kadapa DSP Md. Sharif told media that a social media group had made it out that the containers had been transporting black money under escort.

The DSP said action will be initiated against those posting fake messages on social media about the movement of defence forces.

A group of TD supporters are said to have allegedly taken pictures of the containers and made them viral, targeting the defence personnel.