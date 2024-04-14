Kadapa Police Develop AI tool to Scan Through Data on Polls

Anantapur: The Kadapa police have developed an Artificial Intelligence tool titled Election Mitra (www.electionmitra.in) to provide assistance at all levels to the ongoing election process.



Kadapa SP, Siddarth Kaushal, who initiated the efforts to make use of AI for the general elections won praise from the Election Commission.“Those seeking information on the poll process would zero in on it from the thousands of pages of election related literature in a fast, user-friendly and authentic manner. It would allow them to interact with the database in natural human language,” the SP claimed here on Sunday.The AI tool scans information contained in more than 25,750 pages of source literature in the form of election manuals, handbooks, compendiums, circulars, press notes, notifications, MCC code etc. It also incorporates aspects like the various major criminal laws (IPC,CrPC, IEA etc.), the AP Police Manual and draft SOPs for police investigation.The proposal for such an AI based tool was first mooted in the review meeting conducted by the ECI with district election officers and district superintendents of police on Jan 9. The Kadapa SP developed the tool.“It is not possible for officials engaged in election duty to remember all election-related information. The ElectionMitra tool helps one obtain any required information any time from this database.Users with authenticated login credentials can access the tool via a web portal, which is both desktop and mobile friendly. Users can simply start asking questions in natural human language and the system will generate responses based on the data that it has, the SP explained.The tool can be useful to officials engaged in election management like returning officers, police officers, election observers, senior district level officers, various nodal officers for different election related functions, legal advisers etc.Data protection and Data sovereignty: Unlike other AI-based tools, all data processing of ElectionMitra is done in India-based servers and at no point does the user data leave Indian jurisdiction, unlike chat GPT, Copilot etc.This has been developed by Kadapa district police in collaboration with Eva Daytechmercial, a Hyderabad-based startup funded by the Union Department of Science & Technology & Meta Corporation that owns Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp etc.