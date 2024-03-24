Junior Judge Dies by Suicide

Hyderabad: Unable to bear family disputes, a junior magistrate died by suicide on Sunday in Amberpet. A. Manikanta was a judge in the excise and special courts in the Nampally criminal court.

Amberpet police said that the 36-year old judge died in the afternoon. Amberpet SHO Ashok said “He and his wife have had disagreements. The body was found by his father Srisailam, who contacted the police.”



A colleague told Deccan Chronicle that Manikanta was an accomplished lawyer who passed the junior civil judge (JCJ) exams and became a junior magistrate. Earlier, he was a junior civil judge of Alair district. A colleague told Deccan Chronicle that Manikanta was an accomplished lawyer who passed the junior civil judge (JCJ) exams and became a junior magistrate. Earlier, he was a junior civil judge of Alair district.



