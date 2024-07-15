JS acted as ‘backbone’ behind NDA alliance’s win in AP: Pawan Kalyan

Vijayawada: The Jana Sena was the “backbone” behind the TD-JS-BJP alliance's election win in Andhra Pradesh, Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan claimed on Monday.

He said, “A majority of the people ridiculed JS when we took just 21 Assembly seats” out of the state’s total 175 seats, as per the three-party alliance’s seat-sharing formula for the last Assembly polls.

“Though 21 is a small number, the point to note is that the JS had a 100 per cent strike rate, winning all the 21 seats it contested. This showed the Jana Sena acted as the backbone behind the three-party alliance's landslide victory. Together, we won 164 seats.”

Pawan Kalyan said, “People wholeheartedly welcomed Jana Sena’s decision at the ground level and voted for the alliance, giving no scope for a vote split.”

The Deputy CM felicitated his party’s elected MLAs and MPs who won the 2024 general elections at the party’s central office in Mangalagiri on Monday. He said, “Jana Sena’s victory with a 100 per cent strike rate was a first in Indian politics. It has not only become a case study for political experts but also created a new chapter in political science.”

“This victory has earned me national-level respect and I emerged as a point of discussion wherever I visited. Recently, I was at the wedding of Mukesh Ambani's son in Mumbai. The guests at the wedding mentioned JS's resounding victory with a 100 per cent strike rate and asked me how this was made possible.”

“This victory is the victory of the five crore people of AP, who placed their trust in us,” Pawan Kalyan told the elected representatives and advised them to fulfil the aspirations of the people.