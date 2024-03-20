Top
Jogiah seeks separate manifesto for Kapus

In a letter to Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday, Jogaiah wanted the alliance partners of the Telugu Desam, JS and BJP declare a separate manifesto for Kapus on the lines of BC manifesto and said it would be useful for Kapu
Jogaiah pointed out that though he had given an ultimatum to the state government on announcing reservations for Kapus, there has been no response. (DC file image)
Kapu senior leader Harirama Jogaiah. — DC Image

KAKINADA: Prominent Kapu leader and former minister Chegondi Harirama Jogaiah has sought a separate manifesto for Kapu community in the state.

Balija and Telaga communities in the state. He said that Kapus were banking on Pawan Kalyan to give a better future for them.

