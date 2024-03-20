Jogiah seeks separate manifesto for Kapus

KAKINADA: Prominent Kapu leader and former minister Chegondi Harirama Jogaiah has sought a separate manifesto for Kapu community in the state.

In a letter to Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday, Jogaiah wanted the alliance partners of the Telugu Desam, JS and BJP declare a separate manifesto for Kapus on the lines of BC manifesto and said it would be useful for Kapu,

Balija and Telaga communities in the state. He said that Kapus were banking on Pawan Kalyan to give a better future for them.