J&K police alleges forces conversion; files FIR against Srinagar resident

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday alleged that a Srinagar resident forced his domestic help to convert to Islam and said that a FIR under the relevant provisions of the law has been registered at the concerned police station and investigations taken up in the case.

On Friday, a video showing a man in his early thirties reciting Kalima Shahada or the testimony declaring belief in the oneness (tawhid) of God and the acceptance of Muhammad as His messenger at a congregation marking Jumu'at-ul-Widaa, the last Friday in fasting month of Ramzan, at Srinagar’s lakeside Hazratbal shrine.

The video in which the man is being asked by a cleric if he was accepting Islam consciously and as per his own wish or under a threat, intimidation or greed to which he replies, “No by my own sweet will” went viral. After his reciting Kalima Shahada, the cleric informs him that his Islamic name would be Muhammad Abdullah which he accepts.

However, the police have termed it a “forced conversion.” The FIR registered by it at Srinagar’s Nigeen police station says, “According to reliable sources, the video, shared by certain individuals associated with news portals, depicts a person named Sandeep, residing in Haryana, purportedly converting his religion during Friday prayers at the Hazratbal shrine.”

“The dissemination of this video has stirred unrest among the public and raised concerns about religious harmony and tolerance. The incident has also evoked strong reactions beyond the borders of Jammu and Kashmir and the UT, potentially fuelling sectarianism and communal discord,” the police say in the FIR.

It adds, “Further investigation revealed that Sandeep was allegedly mentally manipulated by the owner of the house, Anayat Muntazir, a resident of Nowhatta, who employed Sandeep as a domestic worker at his home in Srinagar. Anayat reportedly took Sandeep to the Hazratbal shrine, where he allegedly coerced him into reciting the Kalima during congregational prayers to convert his religion.”

According to local news agency Kashmir Dot Com, the police has invoked Indian Penal Code’s section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant), 298 (Uttering words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings), 153 (giving provocation with intent to cause riot), and 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) against in the case.

A Sub-Inspector ranked official has been assigned the task of completing the case file and submitting the investigation report to the Superintendent of Police for further action. The J&K police has urged the public to remain calm as they work to address the matter diligently and ensure justice prevails.