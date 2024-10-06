J&K Clerics Urge Amit Shah to Act Against Narsinghanand

Srinagar: Amid growing outrage over Yati Narsinghanand’s making derogatory remarks against Islam’s Prophet Muhammad, a large group of Muslim priests, scholars and other religious leaders of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have flashed a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding stern action under law against the controversial Hindu priest based in Ghaziabad.

The letter signed among others by Kashmir’s chief Muslim cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Grand Mufti Nasir-Ul-Islam and founder and rector of Darul Uloom Raheemiyyah (one of the largest Islamic seminaries in Kashmir) Moulana Rahmatullah Mir Qasmi says that Narsinghanand’s remarks are not only offensive but also divisive, posing a threat to communal harmony and peace.

The letter says, “We are writing to bring to your urgent attention a deeply concerning issue that has affected the sentiments of millions of Muslims across India and beyond. The inflammatory and defamatory remarks made by Yati Narsinghanand, targeting the holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), have caused severe emotional distress to the Muslim community and created potential for widespread unrest.”

It further reads, “Freedom of speech is a fundamental right in any democratic society, but it cannot be a license to spread hate and cause deep hurt to the religious sentiments of an entire community. India is a land of many religions and ethnicities, where respect for all religions should be paramount. Such remarks are not only offensive but also divisive and pose a threat to communal harmony and peace”.

Demanding that the Government of India should take “appropriate legal action” against Natsinghanand for his “hate-filled comments” in accordance with the law and the constitution of the land, the letter hopes “the sanctity of our faith” will be respected. It added that an immediate and firm action in this matter will send a strong message that hate speech and incitement to violence will have no place in the civilised society.

“It will also serve as a reassurance to the Muslim community that their faith and values are respected and protected under the law,” the letter says and hopes the Home Minister will address this sensitive matter with seriousness and take necessary steps towards restoring peace and harmony among all communities.

The other signatories of the letter are Aga Syed Hassan Al Moosvi, chief of Anjuman Sharie Shian, Dr Abdul Lateef Al-Kindi, president Jamiat-e-Ahlihadees, Moulana Ghulam Rasool Hami, chief of Karwan-i-Islami, Moulvi Masroor Abbas Ansari of Itihaadul Muslimeen, Mufti Inayatullah Qasmi, Imam Jama Masjid Jammu, Sheikh Sadiq Rajai of the Imam Khomeini Memorial Trust, Kargil, Sheikh Nazir Mehdi of Jamiat-ul-Ulema, Kargil, Moulana Umar Nadwi, Imam Jama Masjid, Leh, and all other members and constituents of Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema J&K and Muslim Personal Law Board (J&K).

Several parts of the Kashmir Valley and the Jammu region have witnessed protests over the blasphemy allegedly committed by Yati Narsinghanand. His remarks have sparked protests in several other parts of the country as well. Reports from Ghaziabad said that Narsinghanand who is the chief priest of the Dasna temple and is known for making objectionable remarks mainly against Islam and its Prophet and has several cases against him for his controversial pastime has been detained by the local police after being booked for his latest hate speech.