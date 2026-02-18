Jio Unveils ‘Nation-First AI Stack’ at India AI Impact Summit 2026

New Delhi: Jio unveiled the blueprint of its ‘Nation-First AI Stack’, referred to as the ‘Jio AI Stack’, at the ongoing India AI Impact Summit.

The company said the Jio AI Stack is being designed specifically to address India’s large-scale demand and unique socio-economic context. Developed under the Jio Intelligence initiative, it is being structured as an integrated, end-to-end AI ecosystem.

At its core, the stack comprises gigawatt-scale green data centres, high-performance computing infrastructure, AI platforms and development frameworks, Indian language-based data foundations, a multilingual intelligence layer and sector-specific application modules. Jio is developing multi-gigawatt AI data centres in India that will be powered entirely by renewable energy.

The company is positioning the Jio AI Stack as a “sovereign” AI ecosystem — one that is developed domestically and aligned with national priorities around data governance, digital infrastructure and strategic autonomy. According to Jio, the framework is intended to enable AI-driven solutions across sectors such as healthcare, education, agriculture, small businesses and citizen services.

A key emphasis of the initiative is accessibility. The company said it aims to make artificial intelligence affordable and widely available — not only to enterprises and government institutions, but also to developers and end users. Particular focus is being placed on building AI systems capable of understanding Indian languages and addressing region-specific challenges.

To support locally contextualised intelligence, extensive datasets across multiple Indian languages are being curated. Jio is also working on secure, multilingual voice AI systems and agentic platforms designed to enable natural, seamless interaction in users’ preferred languages.