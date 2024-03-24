Jindal, Ex-IAF Chief Join BJP

New Delhi: Former IAF chief R.K.S. Bhadauria, industrialist and former Congress MP Naveen Jindal, and former YSR Congress leader Varaprasad Rao joined the BJP on Sunday.

Additionally, Haryana minister Ranjit Singh Chautala also joined the BJP at an event in Sirsa.

Former MP Naveen Jindal announced his resignation from the Congress before formally joining the BJP later in the evening. Bhadauria and Rao joined the saffron party in the afternoon in the presence of Union minister Anurag Thakur and party general secretary Vinod Tawde. Jindal joined the party in the presence of Tawde at the BJP. After joining the BJP, Naveen Jindal expressed his desire to contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's agenda of ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India).

