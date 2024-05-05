JDS MLA Remanded To 3 Day Over Sit Custody In Sexual Harassment Case

Bengaluru: The sleuths of Special Investigation Team (SIT) under Criminal Investigation Department (C.I.D) investigating the alleged sexual harassment charge on Sunday produced one of the accused Janata Dal Secular (JDS) MLA and former minister H.D. Revanna, before 17TH Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Judge Ravindra Kumar Kattimani at his residence in Koramangala of Bengaluru city. The Judge remanded Revanna to SIT custody till 3 pm on May 8. Earlier, SIT sleuths had made an appeal for a week's custody of Revanna.

Revanna was taken into custody by SIT sleuths on Saturday evening from the residence of his father and former Prime Minister H.D. Devegowda is located at Padmanabhanagar in Bengaluru city.

Before he was produced before the Judge on Sunday, SIT sleuths conducted a medical examination of Revanna at Bowing Hospital. Prior to medical examination, Revanna told reporters that he has been framed falsely in alleged sexual harassment case and later on in abduction case and alleged “political conspiracy against me.”

Revanna alleged that a (false) case against was lodged on April 28 over alleged sexual harassment and when officials concerned could not gather any evidence against him, another case of alleged ‘abduction’ against him has been lodged on May 2 leading to his arrest by SIT sleuths.

Revanna is charged with sexual harassment to women along with his son and Janata Dal Secular Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna and cases against both of them have been lodged at Holenarsipura Town police station in Hassan after a victim filed a police complaint against father and his son. Holenarsipura is the native place of Revanna and he represents Holenarsipur Assembly seat.

Abduction case of a woman against Revanna has been lodged at Krishnaraja Nagar police station in Mysuru district and the police complaint has been lodged by the victim's son H.D. Raju, a resident of Hebbalu Koppalu in K.R. Nagar taluk of Mysuru district.

Minister for Home Dr G Parameshwara told reporters in Bengaluru that Revanna has been arrested based on a complaint as per law. Legal actions will follow against Revanna.