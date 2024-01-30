JDS has almost merged with Congress, says DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: President of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday observed that State Janata Dal Secular (JDS) president and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, now a part of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by Bharatiya Janata Party, has more or less merged his party with the BJP.

He was reacting to Kumaraswamy taking part in a protest wearing saffron flag over removal of a saffron in front of a Ram Temple in Keregodu of Mandya on Monday and stated “It is left to their party and we have no connection with it. Let them wear any colour shawl.”

He, however, observed that BJP has no base in Mandya and said that “Who will end up finishing whom (JDS and BJP) I do not know.” Shivakumar told reporters in Bengaluru that JDS and BJP are trying to pit one against another in Mandya and accused them of attempting a new experiment in Mandya where people are living amicably.

Over the Mandya saffron flag incident, he said, permission was given to hoist the national flag and State flag. People have been observing the development closely.

To BJP’s move to distribute saffron flag ion Mandya to every household, he said, “Have they forgotten Ghar Ghar Tiranga now?” and said he had no objection to distribution of saffron flags. He said BJP is in power at the Centre and “Let them effect a change in national flag to a saffron flag.”