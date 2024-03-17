Jana Sena will shut like PRP, says Mudragada

KAKINADA: Senior leader Mudragada Padmanabham, who has joined YSRC recently, has said Jana Sena will be shut, just as Praja Rajyam (PR) did.

Praja Rajyam had been floated by Chiranjeevi, elder brother of Pawan Kalyan, who is the founder of Jana Sena.

“After the great cinema hero N.T. Rama Rao, people have stopped entertaining movie actors in the political field,” Padmanabham remarked.

The prominent Kapu leader targeted Pawan Kalyan while addressing a press conference at his residence in Kirlampudi on Saturday. He maintained that film stars do not know the realities at the ground level. They make flying visits once every three or six months. They do not know the problems of people.

“I am a political leader, always rooted to the ground. My family has been in politics for three generations. I myself have been in politics for decades. I need not take lessons from political novices like Pawan Kalyan,'' he thundered.

Replying to questions from media, Padmanabham said Jana Sena as well as the BJP had contacted him several times for joining the respective parties. But he had laid down three conditions, including granting of special category status, contesting all 175 seats, and keeping Visakhapatnam Steel Plant in the public sector. But the BJP did not agree to the conditions, while Jana Sena settled for only 21 seats.

When a reporter asked about the future of Jana Sena, the Kapu leader said he would not be surprised if the political party shuts shop in the near future.

“Pawan Kalyan's policies and utterances point to a bleak future for the party,” he added.