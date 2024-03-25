Top
Jana Sena Shuts Down One More Party Office

DC Correspondent
25 March 2024 5:44 PM GMT
Just a month after the closure of its party office in Visakhapatnam, Jana Sena party on Monday decided to shut down one more party office at Udumulapadu village of Dhone mandal in Nandyala district.(Image:DC)

Visakhapatnam: Just a month after the closure of its party office in Visakhapatnam, Jana Sena party on Monday decided to shut down one more party office at Udumulapadu village of Dhone mandal in Nandyala district. This comes after the party’s decision to close its office at Madhavadhara in Vizag city. The decision to shut down party offices at two places did not go well with the JS workers.

Some leaders argue that a permanent office is not essential, emphasizing the party's pragmatic approach to focus on actions and alliances rather than physical spaces.
A Jana Sena corporator in Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation shared an intriguing perspective: "We lack our own distinct identity. Jana Sena aligns with the TD's cycle symbol, and our activists collaborate with leaders who have switched from the YSRC. Then, why to invest in a permanent party office?," he remarked.


