Jamkhandi Murder Case: Hit-and-Run Turns Deliberate Attack

Bagalkot: A Jamkhandi-based reporter was deliberately run over and killed near Madarkandi Village on October 8, police said, turning what was initially treated as a hit-and-run into a murder investigation.

The deceased, Basavaraj Ramappa Khanagond (40), a resident of Alagur Village, was working as a press reporter. The incident was first reported by his wife as a hit-and-run, and a case was registered under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

During investigation, Jamkhandi Rural Police noticed inconsistencies in the accident narrative. Analysis of technical evidence and local enquiries along the Terdal–Madarkandi–Jamkhandi route suggested the collision was deliberate. The suspected vehicle, an Ashok Leyland Dost Plus mini goods vehicle (KA-48-A-1732), was traced to Ashfaq Suleman Mulla (26) of Rabkavi and seized. Ashfaq, along with his associates Nandeshwar Mahadev Pawadi and Mahesh Shishail Pawadi of Hosur, were taken into custody.

During interrogation, Ashfaq confessed to intentionally ramming Basavaraj’s scooty. He alleged that Basavaraj had been blackmailing him for over four years over an illegal business involving PDS rice, demanding regular payments via PhonePe, which are now being verified. He alleged that despite these payments, Basavaraj continued extortion, leading to growing animosity. Call recordings corroborating financial demands were recovered from Ashfaq’s mobile phone.

On the day of the incident, Ashfaq and Basavaraj met at a hotel to discuss the dispute, mediated by an acquaintance, Raghvendra Teli. After the meeting, Basavaraj left for Jamkhandi around 3.30 pm, while Ashfaq instructed his associates to track him. As Basavaraj approached Madarkandi, Ashfaq deliberately drove on the wrong side and collided head-on with his scooty, killing him instantly.

The accused then fled and, with the help of Ashfaq’s brother Yusuf Suleman Mulla, attempted to conceal the vehicle to mislead investigators. Based on confessions, CCTV footage, digital evidence, witness statements, and forensic analysis, the case has been reclassified as murder under Section 103(2) of the BNS, 2023, along with other relevant sections.

Police confirmed that Ashfaq, Nandeshwar, and Mahesh remain in custody, while efforts continue to apprehend Yusuf. Further investigations are ongoing to verify financial records, digital evidence, and other material relevant to the case.