Jagananna Housing Colonies lack basic amenities, says MLA Gondu Shankar

Visakhapatnam: Srikakulam MLA Gondu Shankar expressed concern over the absence of basic amenities in Jagananna Housing Colonies, a central government initiative. During his visit to the under-construction houses in Jagananna Colony at Vakalavalasa in Srikakulam rural mandal, he assured beneficiaries that the government would complete the houses and provide essential infrastructure soon.

Speaking to the media, Shankar clarified that while the central government allocated funds for these houses to benefit the poor, the previous state administration took credit for the initiative. He noted that the current state government allocated only one rupee to construct the homes.

He mentioned that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had instructed MLAs to inspect the colonies and reassure residents. Shankar also promised that all housing bills would be settled by March next year. He pointed out that the previous TD government had launched the NTR Housing Scheme between 2014 and 2019, later renamed Jagananna Colonies by the current administration.

In a show of support for the beneficiaries, Naidu has committed to covering the costs for unfinished houses under the new initiative, Mana Illu - Mana Gauravam. Shankar emphasised that while beneficiaries of TIDCO houses were previously directed to seek assistance from Naidu, the current government is dedicated to constructing homes in Jagananna Colonies, highlighting the contrast between Naidu's approach and that of the previous chief minister.