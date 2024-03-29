Jagan urges public to evaluate past regimes and decide on support

Kurnool: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked villagers of Yerraguntla in Sirivella mandal of Allagadda constituency to consider leaders who prioritised welfare and development in Andhra Pradesh before the YSRC came into power and suggested that they discuss with their family members and decide whom to support in the upcoming elections.

Describing himself as a relatively young and inexperienced leader, he questioned the accomplishments of leaders who have served for long periods, such as a 75-year-old leader who has been a chief minister for 14 years.

Continuing his ‘Memantha Siddham’ bus yatra on the second day from Allagadda, he warmly interacted with villagers about the progress and development initiatives implemented by his government. He greeted villagers en route in Nallagatla and Bathaluru before reaching Yerraguntla, where he received a warm welcome.

"You have seen many governments earlier. The elderly and experienced leader claims he has implemented many excellent programmes. Just remember what this leader (indirectly mentioning Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu) has done for you compared to us. Consider the systems we have refined and improved during our 58-month rule. People have experienced significant development, including economic empowerment. Discuss with your family members and decide whom to support in the upcoming elections," said Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He stated that out of the 1,496 households in the village, 1,391 of them, accounting for 93.06 per cent, have directly benefited from government schemes worth Rs 48.74 crore. The Chief Minister emphasied that there has been tangible development in education, health, agriculture, and other sectors, particularly supporting the poor, and stressed that this election is not just about selecting a leader but determining their future.

During the interaction, a disabled couple, Prasad and Aparna from Metapalli village, shared their life challenges and the government's support. Both completed TTC and B.Ed in 2015. Since coming to power in 2019, the YSRCP government has increased the pension amount for the disabled from Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,000. Now, the couple receives Rs 6,000 per month without fail. Prasad, an artist, presented a sketch of the Chief Minister and entertained the audience with a mimicry of Jagan Mohan Reddy.

K. Jyoti, representing 30 women in Nandyal as the head of a SHG Unit, shared how she began receiving financial aid through SHG schemes under Jagan Mohan Reddt's government. She purchased a sewing machine and started her tailoring profession. She presented a handkerchief tailored by herself to Jagan Mohan Reddy with the message ‘Love you CM Jagan’.

Private employee Hussain Basha, expressing gratitude, informed the Chief Minister that his bedridden son has shown remarkable improvement. Following two surgeries and with doctors prepared for a third, made possible by the increased treatment limit of up to Rs 25 lakh under the YSR Aarogyasri scheme.

Swathi, a private school teacher and an MPTC member, credited the Chief Minister's inspirational speeches for her entry into politics, citing the increased courage among women in Andhra Pradesh due to the 50 per cent reservations, which have contributed to their social and political empowerment.

Beneficiaries such as Pushpa, Padmavathi, Gundamma, and Savitri shared their positive experiences with various government welfare schemes. A local farmer requested support for floriculture in the village, as they cultivate jasmine and other flowers.

Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, regional coordinator Adinarayana Reddy, MLC Gangula Prabhakar Reddy, local legislators Gangula Brijendra Reddy, Katasani Rambhupal Reddy, and others participated. Former chief of the AP Women’s Commission, Vasireddy Padma, acted as the moderator. Finally, Vasireddy Padma urged villagers to submit their suggestions in the provided box for improving current schemes.