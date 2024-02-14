Jagan rule is golden era to BCs, claims AP minister

KAKINADA: BC welfare minister Chelluboyina Srinivasa Venu Gopalakrishna has claimed that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s rule marked a golden era for the Backward Classes.

The caste census, taken up by the government, would help BCs and other downtrodden sections get their due share of power, he asserted.

The minister told the media at Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday that it was his fortune that the caste census was being done during his tenure as BC minister. “Jagan Mohan Reddy gave due share in power for BCs, SCs, STs and Minorities by appointing them in many posts.

Jagan Mohan Reddy gave an opportunity to BCs in local bodies and set up 56 corporations for the welfare and development of various communities.

He said that during the 2014 elections, Jagan Mohan Reddy gave tickets to BCs for the Ramachandrapuram, Narsapuram and Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha seats, the Rajamahendravaram assembly segment and he also gave proper placements to fishermen community and the Yadavas.

The BC minister alleged that former chief minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu mocked the BCs during his rule. Chandrababu Naidu got ready again to mortgage the lives of the people of the state, he said and called upon the BCs not to bow down their heads before Chandrababu.

The minister later inaugurated an electrical sub-station at a cost of Rs 3.5 crore at Torredu, and a protected overhead water tank at a cost of Rs 56.70 lakh.