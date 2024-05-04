Top
Jagan Kosam Siddham Campaign with 2.5 Lakh YSRC Foot Soldiers Across 47,000 Booths Hit the Ground

DC Correspondent
3 May 2024 7:25 PM GMT
Jagan Kosam Siddham election campaign, the YSRC’s army of 2.5 lakh foot soldiers spread across all 47,000 booths, hit the streets with unparalleled enthusiasm, carrying forward the message and vision of CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to every nook and corner of the state. (Image: DC)

Vijayawada: On day 1 of the Jagan Kosam Siddham election campaign, the YSRC’s army of 2.5 lakh foot soldiers spread across all 47,000 booths, hit the streets with unparalleled enthusiasm, carrying forward the message and vision of CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to every nook and corner of the state.

Furthermore, an astonishing 9 lakh commoners, who have directly benefited from CM Jagan's schemes, have volunteered to be star campaigners, showcasing their unwavering support for Jagan Reddy, YSRC leaders claimed.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
