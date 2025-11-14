J&K: BJP's Devyani Rana Leading in Nagrota Bypoll, NC Candidate Trailing

Jammu: The initial counting of votes for the bypoll in the Nagrota assembly constituency in Jammu district saw BJP candidate Devyani Rana leading, followed by the National Conference candidate. Rana is pitted against National Conference nominee and sitting District Development Council member Shamim Begum and the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party candidate Harsh Dev Singh, who is a former state education minister and three-time MLA from Ramnagar.

A total of 10 candidates are in fray in the constituency. Tight security arrangements were made as counting of votes began in the seat on Friday morning.

The counting is being conducted at the seminar hall of Government Polytechnic College in Gandhi Nagar, where 23 tables have been set up. The result is expected by Friday afternoon. Nagrota went for polling on Tuesday, when a voter turnout of more than 75 per cent was recorded.

Devyani Rana is the daughter of former MLA Devender Singh Rana whose death necessitated the bypoll. He was elected from the segment in the 2024 assembly elections but died last year.