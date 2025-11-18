IVF Tragedy Claims Woman, Twins, and Husband

In a tragic sequence of events, a woman undergoing IVF treatment, her unborn twins, and her husband died within hours of each other, Shamshabad police said on Monday. Police have registered a case based on the husband’s written complaint, which was filed shortly before he died.

Police said the couple, Vijay and Shravya, were residents of Swami Enclave. Shravya was undergoing IVF treatment and was eight months pregnant. On Sunday morning, she woke up complaining of severe pain.

Vijay took her to a hospital after seeking medical advice. Doctors informed them that the twins in her womb had died. Upset over the news, Vijay left the hospital.

Shravya called him and they decided to move to another hospital, where she died undergoing treatment. Shattered by the loss of the twin fetuses and his wife in a span of hours, Vijay died by suicide hours later, said the police.

The complaint was lodged by M. Praveen, Vijay’s brother. Shamshabad police are investigating the medical procedures followed, the sequence of events, and any possible negligence. The bodies of Vijay and Shravya were shifted for post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death. Further investigation is underway, police said.

196 Medical Shops Served Show-Cause Notices

The Drugs Control Administration has issued showcause notices to 196 retail medical shops for discrepancies found by inspection teams. A note released by DCA said it was as part of a special drive to detect irregularities in retail medical shops across the state, conducted on Monday. The drive was conducted with prime focus on verifying the sale of Schedule H1 drugs, including higher-generation antibiotics and habit-forming drugs, and ensuring that retail medical shops dispense them only against a valid prescription issued by a Registered Medical Practitioner.

BTech Student Dies by Suicide; Husband, In-Laws Booked for Dowry Harassment

A 21-year-old BTech student died by suicide at her residence in Mansoorabad on Monday evening allegedly due to harassment from her husband and his relatives over alleged dowry demands. Her father, K. Saidulu, said the victim, Gangothri, had married one Bhanu after a love affair, despite parental opposition

According to the LB Nagar police, Saidulu alleged that on November 16, Bhanu and his brother-in-law Bharath visited their house and demanded `30 lakh in cash and 10 tolas of gold. The next day, while Saidulu was at work, Gangothri was found dead int their house. Her mother and neighbours forced the door open after she failed to respond. A suicide note was recovered from the room.

Saidulu named Bhanu, his parents Yellaswamy and Jayamma, his sister Nandini, brother-in-law Bharath and an elder, Janarsu Venkateshwarlu, as responsible for his daughter’s death.









Four Held, Two Minors Involved in CCTV Technician’s Murder During Robbery Bid

Raidurgam police arrested four persons including two minors for the murder of a 24-year-old CCTV technician, during a robbery attempt. Saurabh Kumar, a resident of Prashanthi Hills and native of Bihar, succumbed to injuries on November 13, three days after the assault.

Madhapur DCP Ritiraj said the police arrested — Mohammed Rehaan, 19, Mohammad Ibrahim Ahmed, 19, and two juveniles, on two bikes — who approached Saurabh Kumar, who was walking home after work, and offered him a lift at Road No. 45, Jubilee Hills.

He agreed, and Rehaan tried to snatch his mobile phone. When Saurabh resisted, Rehaan hit him and all the accused fled as people began to gather. They tracked the victim, and attacked him in Raidurgam and snatched his phone. Patrol teams shifted Kumar to Osmania General Hospital, where he died last week. Rehaan confessed to selling the victim’s phone to one Salman for `2,000.









Man Dupes Families of ₹80 Lakh in Double-Bedroom Housing Scam

Jeedimetla police registered a fraud case against B. Haribabu who cheated several families by collecting `80 lakh by promising double-bedroom houses under government schemes and ditching them. Police said Hari Babu claimed he was the personal assistant to a legislator, and assured his victims that the houses were guaranteed.

After collecting the money, Hari Babu stopped responding. The victims realised they were duped and approached Jeedimetla police station. Police have recorded the statements of eight victims are probing the extent of the scam while also searching for the accused.





Man Arrested for Sand Fraud After Fleeing Without Payment

RGIA Airport police arrested one Mallepally Rakesh of Shamshabad after he induced a merchant to sell him a lorry load of sand and fled without making payment, on November 12. Rakesh approached the target at the LB Nagar lorry adda and requested a sand load for New Huda Colony in Shamshabad.

The victim sent his driver with a sand-laden lorry to the location. Rakesh sent another person to the spot, claiming that the original purchaser was unavailable and instructed the driver to accompany him to weigh the sand at a weighbridge in Rallaguda. Once the lorry was weighed and unloaded, the accused said he would return to pay the bill of `91,000, but did not return.

Police said Rakesh confessed to his involvement in similar offences registered under four different cases in RGIA Airport and Mailardevpally police stations. Police recovered `2 lakh in cash from him.





Student Loses ₹2.7 Lakh in Fake MNC Job-Trading Scam

A 21-year-old student from Medipally lost more than `2.7 lakh, persuaded by scamsters who offered her with a job offer from a multinational electronics maker. Rachakonda cybercrime police who booked a case said the offer was fake.

The complainant applied for a position at a work platform related to the MNC. She was contacted by a person identifying himself as a company representative. He persuaded her to join an online trading programme that had the MNC’s name, with the promise of high returns.

She submitted personal documents to open a trading account. Another individual introduced himself as an expert trader and took charge of her account. The student invested a total of `3,20,457. They initially allowed a withdrawal of `78,390 but then started demanding additional payments.





Clash in Borabanda: Three Set Themselves Ablaze Amid Group Dispute

Mild tension prevailed in the Borabanda area after two groups clashed and three persons doused themselves with petrol and set themselves ablaze. The groups were said to include transgenders. One of the groups was protesting against alleged false complaints lodged against them by the other.

Borabanda police rushed to the spot, rescued the injured and shifted them to Gandhi Hospital for treatment, police said. A police personal suffered minor burns in the process. “We have recorded the victim’s complaint at Gandhi Hospital, the case is under investigation,” a police officer said.





Man Alleges Custodial Assault by Peddemul Police in Murder Probe

A man has alleged that the Peddemul police resorted to third degree methods while interrogating him with regard to the murder of his relative, Ghouse. The complainant, Feroz, suffered injuries and was hospitalised. Police denied the charges and said they had only provided counselling to the suspect to get details in the case.

According to the police, Ghouse, a farmer, was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Mabapur of Peddemul in Vikarabad district. During investigations, the Peddemul police picked up Ghouse’s relative Feroz from his residence and shifted him to the police station.

Feroz alleged that sib-inspector Venu Gopal and two constables assaulted him inside the police station and tried to force him to confess to the murder though he was not involved. Feroz collapsed in the police station and the police informed his family members.

Feroz's family took him to an area government hospital for treatment. A medico-legal case was booked by the hospital.