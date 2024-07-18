IT minister for 20-yr vision to unite AI-TG admin

Hyderabad: IT and industries minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu directed officials to draft a 20-year roadmap for the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in government administration and industrial applications. During a meeting at the Secretariat, Sridhar Babu was enthusiastic about the collaboration between the British High Commission and Ernst & Young with the state government on cybersecurity and AI initiatives.

Sridhar Babu invited them to participate in the development of the proposed AI City on 200 acres in the city. He welcomed their decision to conduct training and awareness programmes on cybersecurity and AI across the state.

The meeting was attended by Laara Baltvin from the British High Commission, and Vikas Agarwal, Naveen Kaul, and Kiran Vinjamuri from Ernst & Young. Telangana's joint director of IT department, Venu Prasad, also participated in the discussions.