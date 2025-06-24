"Israel has Refrained from Additional Attacks," Says Israeli PMO Amid Reports of Ceasefire Violations

Tel Aviv [Israel]: The Israeli Prime Minister's Office on Tuesday evening noted that after a conversation between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel has "refrained" from further attacks on Iran.This statement comes shortly after US President Donald Trump expressed strong disapproval of Israel and Iran "violating the ceasefire" he announced earlier in the day. In a series of posts on social media X, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office said, "Pursuant to the conversation between President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu, Israel has refrained from additional attacks. In the conversation, President Trump expressed his great appreciation for Israel, which achieved all of its objectives for the war, as well as his confidence in the stability of the ceasefire."





The Israeli PMO further stated that shortly before the ceasefire came into effect, Iran launched a barrage of missiles towards Israel, which claimed the lives of four citizens in Be'er Sheva. It added that hours before a scheduled ceasefire, Israeli forces conducted a major strike in Tehran, eliminating hundreds of Basij and Iranian security forces personnel. The social media post reads, "The ceasefire was set for 07:00 this morning. At 03:00, Israel forcefully attacked in the heart of Tehran, struck regime targets and eliminated hundreds of Basij and Iranian security forces personnel." "Shortly before the ceasefire was due to take effect, Iran launched a barrage of missiles, one of which took the lives of four of our citizens in Be'er Sheva. The ceasefire took effect at 07:00," the post added. According to a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office, despite the ceasefire taking effect at 7 am, Iran continued its attacks, launching one missile at Israeli territory at 7.06 am and two additional missiles at 10.25 am. In response to these violations, the Israeli Air Force destroyed a radar installation near Tehran, the statement said. "At 07:06, Iran launched one missile at Israeli territory, and two additional missiles at 10:25. These missiles were either intercepted or fell in open areas, and caused neither casualties nor damage. The social media post reads, "In response to Iran's violations, the Air Force destroyed a radar installation near Tehran," the post added. Meanwhile, Trump made posts on his social media handle Truth Social and also conveyed his unhappiness over ceasefire violations in his interaction with the media.

"ISRAEL. DO NOT DROP THOSE BOMBS. IF YOU DO IT IS A MAJOR VIOLATION. BRING YOUR PILOTS HOME, NOW! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES," he said in a post. He said Israel is not going to attack Iran and the ceasefire is in effect.Trump had announced earlier that Israel and Iran had agreed to a "complete and total ceasefire," a development that came just hours after Tehran targeted American air base in the Middle East.