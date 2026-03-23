Israel Faces 'Weeks of Fighting' Against Iran, Hezbollah: Military Spokesman

Jerusalem: Israel faces more weeks of fighting against arch-foes Iran and Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, military spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin said on Sunday.

"Citizens of Israel, we face more weeks of fighting against Iran and Hezbollah," Defrin said in a televised briefing.

"With each passing day, we are further weakening the (Iranian) terror regime. We will not allow it or its proxies to threaten the citizens of Israel or the existence of the state of Israel."