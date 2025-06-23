 Top
Home » News

Iran FM in Russia for Talks After US, Israel Attacks: Iranian State Media

News
AFP
23 Jun 2025 1:41 AM IST

"Abbas Araghchi ... arrived in Moscow to hold consultations with the (Russian) president and other senior officials of Russia regarding regional and international developments following the military aggression by the United States and the Zionist regime against Iran," the official IRNA news agency said

Iran FM in Russia for Talks After US, Israel Attacks: Iranian State Media
x
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. (Image: X)

TEHRAN: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Moscow on Sunday for talks after a US attack on key nuclear facilities, state media reported on the tenth day of the war with Israel.

"Abbas Araghchi ... arrived in Moscow to hold consultations with the (Russian) president and other senior officials of Russia regarding regional and international developments following the military aggression by the United States and the Zionist regime against Iran," the official IRNA news agency said.

( Source : AFP )
Tehran Abbas Araghchi 
Iran 
AFP
About the AuthorAFP

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X