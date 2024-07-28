Intoxicated Worker Rescued from Electricity Pole in Vizianagaram

Visakhapatnam: A high-voltage drama unfolded in Vizianagaram district on Friday evening, when a migrant worker scaled up an electricity pole. His bizarre act forced State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and fire brigade personnel in a tizzy. The man was identified as Fateer Singh, a 22-year-old, from Rajasthan.

One Town CI B.Venkat Rao told Deccan Chronicle, that Singh was intoxicated and had attempted to enter an apartment at Seethampeta. He was confronted by the watchman when he was entering the apartment. It was stated that Singh became agitated after being stopped by watchman and thereafter climbed the electricity pole.

The rescue efforts were carried out throughout the night which was initially hampered due to bad weather condition. Eventually, the rescue team members were successful in persuading him to come down at around 10 pm in the night. The medical personnel then examined his condition.

Singh has been residing in Vizianagaram for the past six months, was later handed over to his father. Police believed the incident happened due to the language issue or misunderstanding cropped up between the watchman and residents of the apartments.