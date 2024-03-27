Inter-state borders coordination meeting to assess poll situation

VIJAYAWADA: An inter-state borders coordination meeting was held between district-level officers from the NTR district of Andhra Pradesh and Suryapet district of Telangana in the context of the coming polls.

The meeting took place at the RCL Centre meeting hall near the Chillakallu Toll Plaza in Jaggaiahpet. NTR district collector Dilli Rao, police commissioner K.R. Tata, Suryapet collector Venkata Rao and SP Rahul Hegde discussed plans for joint operations against illegal transportation of cash, liquor and other valuables between the two states.

They inspected the Garikapadu Check Post between AP and TS and observed the surveillance there.

Dilli Rao said the district administration has increased the security system at the inter-state and inter-district checkpoints. He emphasized the need for joint action between Suryapet and NTR district administrations to ensure peaceful elections.

K.R. Tata said the meeting was useful in preventing illegal activities between the two districts. There are five combined check posts, nine inter-state check posts, and six other check posts in the district.

Suryapet collector Venkata Rao said the joint action by two districts would help check illegal activities. Rahul Hegde mentioned the importance of Ramapuram X Road and Dondapadu cross points and their interlinking with the control room for more effective operations.