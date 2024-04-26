Inter results: Seven students die by suicide within 30 hrs of release

Hyderabad: Within just 30 hours of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) releasing the results on Wednesday, at least seven students allegedly died by suicide in the state.

Police said that the cases were reported from various places in the state. The first case was about a 16-year-old boy from Tandur in Mancherial district. He had failed in four subject in the first year and hanged himself to death.

The others who ended their life by suicide included six girls, aged 16 or 17 years, and they had failed in one or more exams.

They ended their life hanging themselves, jumping into a well, drowning in a pond, police.

The girls belonged to Rajendranagar in the suburb of Hyderabad, Mahabubabad, Khammam and Kollur.

Surprisingly, the deaths occurred even when Telangana recorded the highest number of top scorers in the JEE Main exam this year. Of the 56 candidates who scored 100 percentile in the country, 15 are from Telangana.

Not just this year, the state registered the highest number of JEE Main toppers the last three years too.

Of the 9.8 lakh students who appeared for the Intermediate exam in Telangana, 61.06% (2.87 lakh) passed in first year and 69.46% (3.22 lakh) passed in the second year exam.