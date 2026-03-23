Inter-Caste Couple Humiliated, Fined in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A young couple in Odisha’s Koraput district allegedly faced public humiliation and a heavy penalty for entering into an inter-caste marriage, highlighting the persistence of caste-based practices in the region.

The incident occurred in the Machhara forest area near Jeypore, where a youth married a girl from a different caste in the same village. The marriage was reportedly opposed by members of their communities, leading to tensions.

A community meeting was convened, during which the couple was subjected to traditional punishment. The groom was forcibly tonsured, while the bride’s hair was cut. The couple was also directed to host a community feast and pay a fine of Rs 90,000 for violating caste norms.

The feast was organised near the Machhara hills, where community members gathered and the penalty amount was collected. The bride was allowed to enter her husband’s house only after the conditions were fulfilled.

The incident has raised concerns over the continued prevalence of such regressive practices despite legal safeguards for inter-caste marriages.