Innovative Jagananna Ko Soochana Gives Chance to People to Interact with CM

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy as president of the YSR Congress has introduced and implemented an innovative Jagananna Ko Soochana programme during Gram Sabhas in the ongoing Memantha Siddham 2024 election campaign.

His aim is to know the public's problems and their suggestions. The Jagananna Ko Soochana is getting a huge response as people in large numbers started submitting their suggestions and Jagan Reddy keeps interacting with the masses during these meetings.The YSRC leaders explaining about innovative Jagananna Ko Soochana said that at CM Jagan's Gram Sabhas, slips with name, phone number, village/ward and suggestion columns are distributed among villagers, asking them to write their aspirations for AP for the next 10 years and share it with CM Jagan. They said that further the people are also being asked to write a message for the CM. The slips with a token number, have CM Jagan's Siddham photo on one side and columns to write their name, number and locality with the message on the other side.YSRC leaders stated that at a later stage in these events, post the CM's address, the moderator at Gram Sabha invites a few slip holders to share their messages directly with the CM on the dais and give suggestions on ways to enhance governance. They further stated that, besides this, all those who didn't get a chance to speak at Grama Sabha could drop their suggestions in the suggestion box kept at the venue.Jagan Reddy started Memantha Siddham on March 27 and, every day, he interacts with the public during Gram Sabhas. He personally goes to the commoners including the disabled and the blind, listens to their woes and take their suggestions regarding welfare and development.Making good use of Jagananna Ko Soochana, the beneficiaries are sharing their stories with the CM. The majority of the people are seeking the continuation of the welfare schemes and giving suggestions regarding the development of their areas.The CM, during the Gram Sabha interactions, is assuring the people to consider their suggestions. A majority of the suggestions are for the next ten years, seeking development and welfare of AP.For instance, Nandyal local, K Ismail from Yerraguntla, wrote to CM Jagan at his Gram Sabha interaction and inforned him that he has been benefiting from various welfare schemes under the YSRC government. He wanted the CM to continue schemes like Gorumudda, Amma Vodi, and Vidya Kanuka in the next term because, he noted, it has enhanced the quality of school education and “children in every village are going to schools without fail.”R Janardhan of Chennampalli of Owk mandal said that his father’s two kidneys failed. Hence, dialysis became inevitable but his financial situation did not allow him to provide dialysis in private hospitals. He said CM Jagan offered his father the facility for treatment in corporate and private hospitals under Arogyasri. This helped him to provide dialysis in a corporate hospital for free of cost.Sharfia of Chennampalli, explaining the educational welfare schemes that are helping to get good education to poor students in AP, urgedJagan Reddy to start a government college in their Tuggali mandal. Jagan Reddy assured her the same. Further, Jagan Reddy is giving assurances vis-a-vis the grievances he received through the Jagananna Ko Soochana programme.