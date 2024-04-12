Infra Projects Kept in Cold Storage Get a Major Revival Push

Hyderabad: Apart from the 18.01 km elevated corridor to Rajiv Rahadari, work has resumed on four major infrastructure projects under the Congress government after being stalled due to the political stalemate between the then BRS administration and the Centre.

Despite being accorded administrative sanction, work on the eagerly-awaited Amberpet flyover and Uppal-Narapally flyover had been kept in cold storage ostensibly because of land acquisition issues when the BRS was in power.



Works on the 1.5 km Amberpet flyover, for which Rs 338 crore was sanctioned in 2017, not only moved at a slow pace but were also halted on umpteen occasions with the BRS and the BJP leaders blaming another. Works related to this flyover have resumed and are underway at a brisk pace. An official from the R&B department said that its construction would be completed this year.



Similar is the case with the flyover connecting Uppal and Narapally, where construction began 2018. It is only that there is brisk activity at the scene. When works on the project came to a grinding halt previously, the BRS and the BJP had pasted banners on its pillars blaming each other for the delay. This project is being executed by the national highways wing of the R&B department at a cost of Rs 675 crore.



On the Uppal- Narapally flyover, regulars on the Boduppal-Uppal stretch said that dust emanating from the road has reduced in the last few months.



“Earlier, when we complained to officials of various departments related to the tardy work and the dust emanating from it, which was creating visibility problems, but they blamed each other,” said T. Pranay, who stays in Chilkanagar, Uppal.



In addition to these two infrastructure projects, works related to upgrading of NH-765D from Hyderabad ORR to Medak and converting the Aramghar-Shamshabad section of NH-44 between Hyderabad and Bengaluru into a six-lane stretch have also gathered momentum.