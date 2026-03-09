Indonesia to Buy BrahMos Missiles from India

New Delhi: Indonesia has finalised a deal with India to procure the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, marking another milestone for India’s defence exports under the Make in India initiative.

Indonesia becomes the second country after the Philippines to acquire the BrahMos missile system.

Indonesia’s defence ministry spokesperson Rico Ricardo Sirait told a foreign news agency that the agreement was part of efforts to modernise the country’s military hardware and strengthen defence capabilities, particularly in the maritime sector.

Sources said Indonesia is likely to initially procure one coastal defence battery, with the formal agreement expected to be signed in the coming months.

India had delivered the first batch of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to the Philippines in April 2024.

The BrahMos missile is produced by BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited, a joint venture between India and Russia. It is jointly developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Russia’s NPOM.

The missile can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft or land platforms and travels at a speed of about Mach 2.8, nearly three times the speed of sound.

BrahMos has been inducted into all three wings of the Indian armed forces and is capable of both anti-ship and land-attack missions.

The first BrahMos launch took place in 2001, and the missile has since been tested and deployed from naval ships, mobile launchers and Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft.

India has set a target of achieving defence exports worth ₹50,000 crore by 2029-30.